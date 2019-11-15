Francis Has Time for Another Homosex Propagandist

Francis who refuses to meet his closest collaborators, including cardinals, granted an audience to Jayne Ozanne at the Casa Santa Marta, TheTablet.co.uk (November 14) writes.Ozanne is a lesbian, hardened homosex campaigner, and “evangelical Anglican” who fights against healing those led to mortal sin by same-sex temptations.She also wants to eliminate Biblical passages that condemn homosexual fornication.Ozanne presented Francis with a copy of her [immoral] memoir, Just Love, and manipulated findings of a 2018 survey into faith and sexuality.She is strongly supported by the powerful oligarch media, and used her meeting with Francis to shower him with whiny homosex propaganda.After the meeting, Ms Ozanne told The Tablet that “it was a very moving thing to celebrate Mass with the Pope this morning.”