Why Bishop Schneider Didn’t Sign ContraRecentiaSacrilegia.org

Bishop Schneider didn't sign ContraRecentiaSacrilegia.org because the last Council asked the laity to speak out frankly, he told Die-Tagespost.de (15 November).
He would also have wished that the appeal had been formulated "more respectfully” in some places.
Schneider admits however that, according to the experience of the last years, discussions with Francis on topics where he disagrees, were "not fruitful."
As examples, he cites the Dubia of the four Cardinals and his own statements on the Abu Dhabi Document.
Nonetheless, he calls ContraRecentiaSacrilegia.org a profession of faith and an act of charity for the salvation of souls.
Schneider criticised Francis because he attended the Pachamama worship and even justified it. This has caused "great damage to the salvation of souls".
The bishop said that the Church was "no dictatorship", "where a public admonition of the dictator could become life-threatening".
He probably meant: The Church has indeed become a dictatorship where a public and even a presumed criticism of the dictator can endanger ones existence.
#newsDzlopknfue
Clicks243
- Report
Social networks