Ex-Nuncio Will Not Appeal

Archbishop Luigi Ventura, 76, will not appeal against a December 16 decision of a Paris Criminal Court, reports La-Croix.com (January 8).
Ventura who was nuncio in France from 2009 to 2019, was sentenced by a Paris court to eight months in prison with a suspended sentence for alleged "sexual assault" against four homosexuals.
He must pay compensation to the "victims" (between €2,000 and €6,000) and €9,000 in legal fees. Ventura has denied the charges but decided not to appeal despite the contrary opinion of his lawyer, Solange Doumic.
#newsDwwherkzuk
Clicks51
- Report
Social networks
They "know" each other.