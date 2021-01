Dean Albin Krämer, the Retzbach parish-priest, Würzburg diocese, concelebrated Christmas Mass with a female pastoral assistant (video below).Krämer and the lady took turns reciting a self-knit "eucharistic prayer." He wore a stole and no chasuble, she an alb and cingulum.The two said that "Jesus became our brother", born of "Mary," whom they described as a "prophetic woman from the people." Krämer is also a canon of Würzburg cathedral.