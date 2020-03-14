Coronavirus: Mayor Consecrates Venice to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Luigi Brugnaro, 58, the mayor of Venice, Italy, visited on March 13 the beautiful basilica of Our Lady of Health (Madonna della Salute).Dressed with his mayor sash, he read out a prayer to Our Lady, praying for health and consecrating his city to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.The prayer was written by the Venice Patriarch Francesco Moraglia.The basilica and the feast of Our Lady of Health originate from the Italian plague epidemic of 1630-1631.In June 2015 Brugnaro removed 49 books containing homosex propaganda from public kindergartens and schools.