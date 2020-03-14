Coronavirus: 24 Sisters in Hospital

24 of the 41 sisters in the mother house of the Sisters of Don Orione in Tortona, Italy, were transferred to the hospital.The alarm was triggered on the night of March 11/12 when some nuns were suffering from fever and breathing difficulties.Some of them had served at the sisters’ nursing home where there had been cases of coronavirus.Two days earlier, the superior general wrote in a letter that “the situation is under control for now and there are no cases of coronavirus.”