Francis Was Forced to Reverse Closing of Italian Churches

Bergamo, Milan, Florence, Naples and Palermo dioceses decided to keep their churches open under certain conditions.

Francis was inundated by phone calls of cardinals and bishops after he closed all Roman churches on Thursday evening for fear of the coronavirus.According to LaNuovaBq.it, this was the last straw because “many” bishops were already angry about the suspension of all Masses.A source in the Vatican called the measure a sign that the Church is “no longer relevant.”The German bishops' KNA reported that “many” priests considered opening their churches secretly.Curia Cardinal Krajewski personally opened his titular church Santa Maria Immacolata all'Esquilino on Friday morning.Hours later, Francis corrected his decision.