Francis Wanted the Churches to Be Closed

Antonio Socci published on Twitter a March 13 letter of the Roman Vicariate.

The letter starts with the sentence, “With an unprecedented decision, after consulting our Bishop Pope Francis, we published yesterday, March 12, the decree establishing the closure of our churches for three weeks".

This means that Francis personally wanted the move. The decision was reversed only one day later.

Ultraviolet
Of course, now it will be smoothed like the Vatican reversed itself on that personnel office. Pope Francis would never approve of something like that! :P
AgentRose
FIELD HOSPITAL?
AlexBKaiser
Familia Christi, The Franciscans of the Immaculate, the little Sisters of Maria, the Monastic community of Valleripa, the Cistercians of Mariawald Germany, the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, the Disciples of the Annunciation...ALL suppressed by this pope, and in the name of MERCY!
Rafał_Ovile
Some preachers will keep silence about the truth, and others will trample it under foot and deny it. Sanctity of life will be held in derision even by those who outwardly profess it, for in those days JESUS CHRIST WILL SEND THEM NOT A TRUE PASTOR, BUT A DESTROYER."
Prayhard
The lewd ol Commie demon is really hopeful of this new angle to attack Christ and His Church.
Novella Nurney
Shock and awe.
