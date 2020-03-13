Francis Wanted the Churches to Be Closed

Antonio Socci published on Twitter a March 13 letter of the Roman Vicariate.
The letter starts with the sentence, “With an unprecedented decision, after consulting our Bishop Pope Francis, we published yesterday, March 12, the decree establishing the closure of our churches for three weeks".
This means that Francis personally wanted the move. The decision was reversed only one day later.
Of course, now it will be smoothed like the Vatican reversed itself on that personnel office. Pope Francis would never approve of something like that! :P
F M Shyanguya likes this.
Familia Christi, The Franciscans of the Immaculate, the little Sisters of Maria, the Monastic community of Valleripa, the Cistercians of Mariawald Germany, the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, the Disciples of the Annunciation...ALL suppressed by this pope, and in the name of MERCY!
Shock and awe.