Italian Archbishop Restores Order Of Sacraments, Bans Unbelieving Godfathers

Liberal Spoleto-Norcia Archbishop Renato Boccardo, 67, Italy, signed a decree establishing that Confirmation has to precede First Communion according to the correct order of the sacraments.The decree will be valid for three yearsAccording to IlMessagero.it (January 18), Boccardo also decreed that Confirmation will only take place in the Cathedral. The candidates for confirmation will not be able to choose freely their godfathers anymore but priests or catechists will take over this position.The reason: Too many candidates for this task live in sinful sexual relations and their “dimension of Faith continues to be next to invisible,”, Boccardo explains.