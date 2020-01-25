Cardinal Re Elected New Dean Of The Cardinals

Francis approved the elections of Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, 85, as Dean and Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, 76, as Vice-Dean of the College of Cardinals.
The Italian Re was the expected candidate. He replaces Cardinal Angelo Sodano whom Francis sacked last month.
If the see of Rome becomes vacant in the next five years, Argentinian Sandri will preside over the conclave since Re is no longer an elector.
Picture: Giovanni Re, Leonardo Sandri, © Wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsBjjuemgxqg
