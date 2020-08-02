Francis‘ Angelus: A Picture Of Misery

Francis spoke to a nearly empty Saint Peter’s Square at his August 2 Angelus (pictures from the Vatican's livestream below).
The German journalist Armin Schwibach wrote on Twitter that Francis is now presented with the bill. Twitter User “Bellfell” added: "A picture of misery."
From the beginning, Francis has alienated the Catholics and played up to those [powerful] who don't care about him and his Church, but only use him for their purposes which a narcissistic Francis doesn't seem to understand.
#newsKbyrxqrqwl
Clicks161
- Report
Social networks
www.change.org/p/senato-della-re…
slobodnyvyber.sk/peticia-sud-salvini/
Petíciu proti súdu s Matteom Salvini podpisujú aj Slováci.
slobodnyvyber.sk/peticia-sud-salvini/
Petíciu proti súdu s Matteom Salvini podpisujú aj Slováci.