First Time: Francis Intervenes at Medjugorie Festival

Archbishop Luigi Pezzuto, the Nuncio in Bosnia and Herzegovina, presented a letter of Francis on the first day of the 31st Youth Festival in Medjugorie (LuceDiMaria.it, August 1).Like an average homily, the letter has no thread of thought. It contains the usual sentimentalisms (Jesus is “an expert of the human heart”; “fascinating adventure of life”).Francis tells the youth that the festival offers them the possibility to meet Jesus alive especially in the Eucharist “celebrated and adored.” Francis is not known for being fond of Eucharistic Adoration.For Francis, the festival shows a way of life different from what “the culture of the provisional” offers. He brusquely adds, “But all that matters, is to enjoy the present moment.”Somewhere Francis says, “May the light of hope not be extinguished!” It’s unlikely that the young people hearing the text were able to discover a coherent message.The letter was signed on June 29, the feast of Saint Peter and Paul. The location indicated is strangely “Saint John in Lateran.” Francis wasn’t there on this day.