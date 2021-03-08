No Justice: Priest’s Cruel Murder Remains Unsolved March 4 was the 23rd anniversary of the unsolved homicide of Father Alfred Kunz, an outstanding priest and canon lawyer of Madison Diocese, Wisconsi… More

March 4 was the 23rd anniversary of the unsolved homicide of Father Alfred Kunz, an outstanding priest and canon lawyer of Madison Diocese, Wisconsin, Matt C. Abbot wrote on RenewAmerica.com. Kunz celebrated also the Traditional Latin Mass. He was the longtime pastor of St. Michael Catholic Church in the small rural village of Dane, a staunch pro-lifer, and an unofficial exorcist.



Various Theories



On the morning of March 4, 1998, Kunz’s body was found in a large pool of blood in the hallway of the parish school. His throat had been slashed, and he was left to bleed out. Various theories were put forth as to the killer's motive. Burglary is one theory, jealousy, betrayal, or a satanic cult among others. Kunz’s personal investigations into clergy corruption – he was an adviser to Catholic activist Stephen Brady, founder of The Roman Catholic Faithful – is yet another.



The First Suspect



For a while, Brian J. Jackson, then in his mid-20s, the school teacher who discovered Kunz's body, was a suspect. He had a strained relationship with the priest. However, in 2018, the sheriff’s office confirmed to Abbot that Jackson was no longer the primary target of the investigation. When approached at his home by a reporter from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jackson professed his innocence but politely declined to be interviewed.



Satanic Murder?



Famous Father Malachi Martin knew Kunz who consulted with him on exorcisms. Martin believed – and so did the famous Jesuit Father John A. Hardon - that Kunz died from a satanist-inflicted death, because his body allegedly showed various signs of desecration. However, according to Abbott, Martin’s assumptions were wrong. The priest’s body did not have injuries that would lead investigators to suspect a ritual or satanic killing. The theory of a Wikipedia slanderer that Kunz had “molested” one of the children at the parish school was officially refuted by the Sheriff's Office in 2019.



A Testimony



Father Richard Heilman of Madison Diocese became acquainted with Father Kunz in 1998, one year before he was murdered. Heilman had come to the conclusion, that we had lost the ability to help the faithful become predisposed to supernatural grace. He shared this with a religious sister who introduced him to Father Kunz. In 2018, Heilman wrote about this meeting – quote, “There was something sublime about him. I felt like I was in the presence of a truly holy man. He was humble, gentle and kind. He spoke to me about a need for greater attention to the supernatural.”