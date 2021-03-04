What Rabbi Weissman Has to Say Rabbi Chananya Weissman, a popular blogger, published 31 reasons why I wan’t take the vaccine. He stresses that the Covid vaccine is not a vaccine but only a medical … More

What Rabbi Weissman Has to Say



Rabbi Chananya Weissman, a popular blogger, published 31 reasons why I wan’t take the vaccine. He stresses that the Covid vaccine is not a vaccine but only a medical treatment that may reduce the gravity of a Covid-19 infection but whose benefits will not last long. Weissman, “I do not want to take a medical treatment for an illness I do not have.”



The Alternative



In the event he catches a virus, Weissman will rely on vitamins and well-established drugs that have had wonderful results in warding off the illness, without the risks and unknowns of this medical treatment. Quote, “I can reduce my chances of getting a severe case of a virus by strengthening my immune system naturally.”



How Would They Know?



The establishment insists that the vaccine is safe. Weissman objects that they cannot possibly know this because the vaccine’s long-term effects will not be known for many years. For him it is disingenuous for them to make such a claim. Quote, “Because they are being disingenuous, I do not trust them.” Further, the drug companies and politicians have zero liability if anything goes wrong. They cannot be sued.



The Billionaires Have Not Taken It



The executives and board members at Pfizer are on record that they have not taken their own treatment. They are claiming that they would consider it unfair to “cut the line”. For Weissman, this is a preposterous excuse. His argument: Billionaires with private jets and private islands are not known for waiting in line until hundreds of millions of peasants all over the world go first to receive anything these billionaires want for themselves.



Three Facts



Weissman puts three facts together:

First: Bill Gates is touting these vaccines as essential to the survival of the human race.

Second: Bill Gates believes the world has too many people and needs to be “depopulated”.

Third: Bill Gates, perhaps the richest man in the world, has also not been injected.



Who’s Against the Vaccine Is “Antisemitic”



Those concerned about the vaccine are being bullied, slandered, mocked, censored, ostracized, threatened, and fired from their jobs, even called “antisemitic”. Weissman writes, “When the establishment is purging good people who risk everything simply to raise concerns – even if they don't outright oppose it – I will trust these brave people over the establishment every time.” He cannot think of a single similar case in history when truth and morality turned out to be on the side of the establishment.