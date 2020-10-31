Bishop Barron Praises Homosex Activist James Martin As A "Winsome Guide"

The Homosex activist James Martin, a Jesuit, has written a book on prayer entitled “Learning to Pray: A Guide for Everyone.”
It will be released in February, but Martin already published its cover on Twitter (October 30). The “conservative” Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron, a self-declared Thomist, is quoted on the cover with an endorsement. Barron speaks of the "genius" of the book,
“The genius of this book – evident in both its content and its style – is that it speaks, simultaneously, to beginners in prayer and to those experienced in the way of the Spirit."
Barron believes that "Martin is a winsome guide for all those who want to deepen their friendship with the Lord."
“This vice (sodomy), which surpasses the savagery of all other vices, is to be compared to no other. For this vice is the death of bodies, the destruction of souls, pollutes the flesh, extinguishes the light of the intellect, expels the Holy Spirit from the temple of the human heart, introduces the diabolical inciter of lust, throws into confusion, and removes the truth completely from the deceived mind.” St. Peter Damian (The Book of Gomorrah)
If we were unsure where Bp stood, now there cannot be a doubt.
“His winnowing fork is in his hand, and he will clear his threshing floor and gather his wheat into the granary, but the chaff he will burn with unquenchable fire.”
- Matt 3:12 (RSVCE)
