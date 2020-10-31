Archbishop Viganò Warns Trump Of “Great Reset”

In his second Open Letter to President Trump, Archbishop Viganò warns of a “Great Reset.”
The letter is dated on October 25, “Solemnity of Christ the King” (Original Roman Rite). The Great Reset is for Viganò a global plan against God and men: Powerful forces of Evil fight against the forces of Good who are abandoned by their political and religious leaders.
In some countries the Great Reset will be activated between the end of this year and the first trimester of 2021, Viganò warns, “For this purpose, further lockdowns are planned.”
Viganò again mentions the kathèkon, “the one who opposes” the manifestation of evil (2 Thess 2:6-7). In the religious sphere, the kathèkon is for him the Church and the Pope; in the political sphere those who impede the New World Order. However, for Viganò it’s clear, that Francis “has betrayed his role.”
Picture: “The Great Reset”, TIME Magazine, #newsKssicoulcw
Clicks15
- Report
Social networks
“THE GREAT RESET
The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a unique opportunity to think about the kind of future we want. TIME partnered with the World Economic Forum to ask leading thinkers to share ideas for how to transform the way we live and work.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a unique opportunity to think about the kind of future we want. TIME partnered with the World Economic Forum to ask leading thinkers to share ideas for how to transform the way we live and work.”