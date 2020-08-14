It appears! Abp Viganò is one of them!

2015 at the U.S. Capitol.
“Upon reading the archbishop’s letter to me, the question came to me, and it has come to others a well: Did he actually write the letter? Yes, he signed the letter, and the letter may express his thought, but was he the one who composed on his computer the main arguments contained in the letter? I suspect not. The archbishop customarily writes in a hasty, meandering, stream-of-consciousness manner. Because of this manner of composing, he often does not express himself in a clear and logical manner, and thus, often he has to offer later corrections or clarifications. In his present letter to me, the style is much different. The arguments are clearly and logically put forward, though they are, while clever, counterfeit. Nonetheless, the stylistic marks of this letter manifest a hand that is not the archbishop’s. This does not undermine the letter’s authenticity, but it does mean that the archbishop is influenced by someone who shares the same false ideology as himself, and maybe in a manner that exceeds his own.“
- A Response to Archbishop Viganò’s Letter about Vatican II by Fr. Thomas G. Weinandy, OFM., Cap., Aug 13, 2020
As a composer, not much that is any worth is likely to pour forth from me until I put myself in the hands of God and aim to submit all that I am writing to CHRIST - using Him as the only source of inspiration. Suddenly then the music becomes enlivened with an undeniable grace.......... So, due to this I am puzzled to find that a Priest who has a mind set on gaining Heaven, who became a Priest in order to serve Christ is apparently unable to discern the familiar pious voice of the Holy Ghost. It's appalling really.
archive.org/…/Douay-Rheims-16…
.....then seek out a few Papal Encyclicals of the true Popes and then browse through the writings of the Early Church Fathers. You will then discern a similarity between THEIR writings and those of this clearly ROMAN Catholic Archbishop.
The author of HIS writings is the one that preaches sound doctrine, rebukes, and urges people to hold fast to the Faith as it was handed down to them....
The Holy Spirit.
The same Holy Spirit who inspires ALL who submit themselves to the Sacred Magesterium of the Roman Catholic Church
As a composer, not much that is any worth is likely to pour forth from me until I put myself in the hands of God and aim to submit all that I am writing to CHRIST - using Him as the only source of inspiration. Suddenly then the music becomes enlivened with an undeniable grace.......... So, due to this I am puzzled to find that a Priest who has a mind set on gaining Heaven, who became a Priest in order to serve Christ is apparently unable to discern the familiar pious voice of the Holy Ghost. It's appalling really.