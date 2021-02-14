Pontifical Academy For DEATH Appoints More Shocking Members

Francis appointed four new members to Scandal Archbishop Paglia's Pontifical Academy for Life on February 12:• Sister Margarita Bofarull, a medical doctor and (im)moral theology in Barcelona, Spain.• Father Paolo Benanti, an (im)moral theologian at the Jesuits’ Gregorian University, Rome.• Gualtiero Walter Ricciardi, a professor of Public Health at the Catholic University in Milan, Italy, and ministerial advisor• Maria Chiara Carrozza, a professor of Industrial Engineering at the Biorobotics Institute in Pisa, Italy, and neo-Communist politician.As the Italian WHO representative, Ricciardi asked already in March 2020 for strict bans of Masses throughout Italy. He pushes for mandatory vaccines, saying that a vaccine would be the only way out of the Covid-19 regime.Sister Bofarull has been an enemy of the Spanish pro-lifers for twenty years. She was the president of the Instituto Borga de Bioética founded by a Jesuit, her mentor. The institute propagates abortion and contraception, and supported the Spanish government's efforts to legalise abortion.One of Bofarull's wordplays is, “Abortion is not a woman's right, it is another thing that it should be legally regulated, but not as a right, that is another matter.”In 2014, she wanted to organise a euthanasia conference in a Catholic hospital but, for reasons of location, it was transferred to a hotel.