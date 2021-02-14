Francis Praises Humility of BEANS

Few knew that February 10 was the UN’s "World Pulses Day" but Francis did and went on paying homage to the event.He praised the humble, but nutritious beans, and the farmworkers who pick them. In a message, he noted that pulses are a “noble food,” are “devoid of pride,” and reflect “no luxury” while they strengthen global food security.Francis called to "be vigorous and resilient like legumes".A priest commented to Gloria.tv, “Francis should urgently write an encyclical about the benefits of lettuce.”