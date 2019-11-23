Demons Keep Indicating the Same Things During Different Exorcisms – Father Heilman

Father Richard Heilman, a priest of Madison Diocese, Wisconsin, USA, has spoken on “U.S. Grace Force” Podcast (November 13, video sequence below) about recently performed exorcisms.During one exorcism, a demon spoke about "specific situations in specific places.” According to Bree A Dail, the exorcist understood from the demons that this was related to "events surrounding the Amazon and other incidents."The same exorcist participated later at an exorcism with a different person with no relation to the first, yet the demon said again the same things.According to Heilman, this exorcist was then in contact with four or five other exorcists who reported similar experiences. They came to the conclusion, that “a powerful evil is going on.”As consequence, the exorcists have called for a day of prayer and fasting on December 6.