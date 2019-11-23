Francis Eliminated Pork From Banquet Because of Muslims

Francis Eliminated Pork From Banquet Because of MuslimsFrancis invited 1,500 mostly poor people to lunch in the Vatican’s audience hall on November 17 World Day for the Poor.He requested that all pork be removed from the menu not to give offence to Muslims, IlGiornale.it reported.The menu consisted of chicken chunks with mushroom cream and potatoes.However, the meal was neither halal for Muslims, nor kosher for Jews, nor vegetarian for climate alarmists. Further, a big amount of plastic bottles were on the tables, also in front of Francis.