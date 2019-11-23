Clicks54
Buffalo: Saint Agnes Does Not Pray Anymore For Us

The temple of the International Sangha Bhiksu Buddhist Association in Buffalo, New York, is the former Catholic Saint Agnes church.

It was built in 1883 for the local German Catholics. In the aftermath of Second Vatican Council it was gradually repainted, redecorated, disfigured and finally closed down in October 2007 and sold.

Only the walls and the ornate stained-glass windows have survived the horrors of the Council. In 2009, the church was bought by a Vietnamese monk and is used since 2012 to celebrate paganism.

According to AtlasObscura.com (November 4), several Buffalo churches have been transformed into temples, mosques, and meeting-halls of different denominations.

Prayhard
Francis would prefer a mosque as Buddhists don't slaver over Moslems like he does, but one less church is fine by him.
