That the Earth’s surface is 70% water, that surface MUST be flat!
With the earth’s surface connected waters being about 70% and the rest 30% being continental landmasses [cf. UNIVERSE TODAY > Earth Surface] and given the properties of water like water seeking its level hence the term and datum “sea level”, the earth’s surface must be flat.
Cf Heliocentrism CANNOT shed Ancient Concepts of Cosmology
And, @F M Shyanguya did you know that Thomas Aquinas (+1274) mentioned in his Summa casually 2 different ways to prove the world is round ("terra est rotunda")?
The myth of the flat Earth was invented (by Freemasons) to blame the Middle Ages believing such nonsense. But in the Middle Ages everybody knew that the Earth was an Ellipsoid.
The famous wood engraving of a traveller putting his head out was made in 1888 - but was claimed to be from 1530.
Sed contra: If the earth were flat, then the 70% of water would spill over the edges of the earth which means that soon there wouldn't be any water anymore.
You haven’t debunked that the surface MUST be flat. But glad you are thinking about properties of water. Water requires a container. The Antarctic ice barrier/wall is what holds the waters in.
They UN Map. They know.
Sed contra: Why is the map you published draw with a perspective that shows the earth as a sphere? If you draw the map as a flat earth, the distances will not be correct anymore.
@Don Reto Nay
“Why is the map you published draw with a perspective that shows the earth as a sphere?”
Er ... don’t get you ...
And still, no counter argument that the 70% of the earth’s surface that is water MUST be flat.
Look at the form of the Australia for instance. Is this how Australia looks under a flat-earth-perspective or under the perspective of somebody looking at a sphere? Got it?