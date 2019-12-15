Italian Journalist: The Antichrist Will Be a Clergyman

The journalist Antonio Socci recalled on December 13 (Antonio.Socci.com) that Our Lady of La Salette said in July 1851, that “twice fifty years will not pass” until “the Antichrist will be born.”Mélanie Calvat (+1904), the seer of La Salette, heard in 1879, “Rome will lose its faith and become the seat of the Antichrist." And: "The Church will be eclipsed; the world will be in consternation."Maria Valtorta (+1961), a mystic and author of the famous Poem of the Man-God, heard in August 1943, during the war, “Now we are in the period that I call of the forerunners of the Antichrist. Then comes the period of the Antichrist who is the precursor of Satan.”Valtorta said about those who would see these sufferings, “Many of them are already in this world.” From this Socci concludes that it is the present generation that is seeing the Antichrist.Valtorta calls the reign of the Antichrist “short” but “tremendous” saying that the Church will experience “hours of darkness and horror similar to those of my Passion."She describes the Antichrist as a “very high-profile person” who “will make the columns of my Church tremble.”For the time of the Antichrist she announces “the idol shepherd, who will be and will stand where his masters want him.”Socci believes that the Antichrist will be a clergyman.