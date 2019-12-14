Funny Archbishop: “I Was Going To Give Little Pachamama Christmas Ornaments To My Staff”

Baltimore Archbishop William Lori thinks that the Vatican idolatry to Pachamama is “not an issue to waste a lot of time on.”Speaking to Cruxnow.com in Rome (December 6), Lori tried to be funny: “You know, the Pachamama is come and the Pachamama is gone. I went through most Vatican departments, and I looked in vain for the Pachamama.”He added laughing, “I was going to give little Pachamama Christmas ornaments to my staff, but they weren’t ready.”Lori is a cautious prelate, careful not to rock the boat or to criticise those who hold the power in Rome.