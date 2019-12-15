Cardinal Burke: “Satan Has Entered Into The Church”

The Pachamama “idolatry” at the Amazon Synod was “most shocking,” said Cardinal Burke in a homily in La Crosse, Wisconsin, USA (December 12, video below).He explained that the devil confuses the world about gender identity and abortion, but also sows confusion and destruction in the Church.Literally he said, “A most shocking manifestation of how Satan has entered into the Church was the recent cult of the pagan idol, the Pachamama, mother earth, in the Vatican gardens, and even more grievously, before the tomb of Saint Peter in St Peter’s Basilica.”Burke asked for prayers of reparation. He is a priest of La Crosse, and was a bishop there from 1995 to 2004.