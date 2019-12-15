Vatican: Is There A Relationship Between Homosex and Paedophilia? No, Meaning, Yes

From 2001 to 2019 the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith was confronted with only 6000 cases of clerical abuse of minors.These numbers were published by Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu Farnós, an official of the congregation, on RevistaPalabra.es (December 11).The alleged cases happened over more than half a century. Presently there are around 466,000 Catholic priests. Among abuse cases reported to police, less than 3% regard priests.Nevertheless, media prejudicate priests just for being priests, Bertomeu states. As a consequence, priests suffer persecution.Bertomeu recounts that when he arrived at a “certain airport” during an official mission with an archbishop, both were interrogated more insistently than other tourists and even subjected to exhaustive background checks.He contradicts the innuendo that celibate clergy is more likely to commit abuses, pointing at the Unity Church in Australia, with only 240,000 members, no hierarchy and democratically chosen married male and female clergy, that recently made news for 2500 cases of child abuse.Bertomeu denies a “direct relationship” between homosexuality and pedophilia, warning that this would criminalise “a certain sexual identity,” and calling this an “ultraconservative ideological position” as if pointing at facts were “ultraconservative.”In the same breath, he denies his denial writing that “a certain homosexual subculture” can lead to “paedophilia.”