American Bishop: German Bishops Fail To Shepherd Souls, Thus Lose Authority

The German bishops undermine their authority by embracing “newly assessing” divinely revealed truth, Tyler Bishop Joseph Strickland, Texas, wrote on Twitter (December 15).
As a consequence, many have “newly assessed” that Catholic Bishops have no authority over their lives, “If bishops don’t shepherd souls to God they are irrelevant,” Strickland analyses.
Strickland commented on the news that the German bishops and their Synodal Way try to change the Catholic teaching on sexual morality especially homosexual fornication.
