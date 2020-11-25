Covid-19 Kills World’s Largest Catholic Pilgrimage

The Mexican bishops have cancelled the annual pilgrimage to Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mexico City.The basilica will be closed from December 10-13. Our Lady’s feast-day is on December 12. For weeks in advance, pilgrims travel from across Mexico to the basilica.Its rector, Bishop Salvador Martínez, said in a video that usually about 15 million pilgrims visit during the first two weeks of December.Already from 1926 to 1929 no Masses were celebrated in the basilica in protest against anti-religious laws of the Masonic Mexican government.