Covid-19: Churches Are Going Underground

A Protestant pastor told TheGuardian.com (November 22) of “illegal services” around Great Britain in barns, cafes, and bookshops.
“We’ve been holding clandestine services since this lockdown began,” he said. “People have said it feels like an underground church in China.”
“These are not isolated cases,” said Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Anglican Christian Concern. Andrew, a minister in London, explained: “We answer to a higher authority.”
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsUodhttdacm
Clicks27
- Report
Social networks