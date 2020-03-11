 Donate now
Francis’ 2020 Stations of the Cross: Written by Convicted Pedophiles?

Francis entrusted the inmates of the Casa di Reclusione, a prison near Padova, Italy, to write the text for his Good Friday 2020 Stations of the Cross at the Roman Coliseum.

The prison chaplain is Father Marco Pozza, a pretty-boy, personal friend of Francis, and publisher of a Francis interview book.

Hiding behind contradictions, Francis told Pozza that he wanted "the world of victims first." If this were true, he would not have commissed the text in a prison.

It will be funny to watch the convolutions in the Vatican, if it should turn out that an incarcerated pedophile priest participated in writing the text.

Jungerheld
This is straight out of Fr. James Martin's playbook.
