Viganò: Vatican Congregation Ignores Most Abject Form of Human Sacrifice

The Covid-19 vaccination is objectively immoral because it uses material from aborted children, Archbishop Viganò wrote in a January 31 letter to an anonymous priest.
The justification of the vaccine published by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) is for Viganò inadeguate and was produced “in the name of a courtesan subservience to the authoritarianism of the immediate superior [= Francis].”
Viganò accuses the CDF of deliberately ignoring that in order to "refresh" the original foetal material, new children need to be aborted periodically, “Tissues must be taken from living children whose hearts are still beating.”
This shows for Viganò the CDF’s “deliberate willingness” to pass off vaccines produced by abortions as morally acceptable, “This kind of human sacrifice, in its most abject and bloody form, is therefore considered negligible by a Dicastery of the Holy See.”
Further, the Congregation also ignores the genetic manipulation induced by certain vaccines, Viganò adds, “But the CDF scrupulously avoids commenting on the morality of human experimentation.”
