New Memorial: Saints Martha, Mary and Lazarus

The Liturgy Congregation published a January 26 document which informs that Francis has turned the Novus Ordo feastday of Saint Martha (July 29) into the Memorial of Saints Martha, Mary and Lazarus.The document says that traditional uncertainty of the "Latin" Church about the identity of Mary resulted in the inclusion of Martha alone on July 29.Now it is announced that this problem has allegedly “been resolved in recent studies and times” so that “Mary” was indentifyed as Saint Mary Magdalene whose Memorial is on July 22. It’s unclear what will happen to this date.Further, three new “Doctors of the Church”, Saint Gregory of Narek (February 27), Saint John De Avila (May 10), and Saint Hildegard of Bingen (September 17) were inscribed in the General Roman Calendar as Optional Memorials.