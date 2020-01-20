Protest: Cardinal Marx Is Worse Than Other Terrible Bishops

Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx is "worse" than the other bishops who are "terrible," said LifeSiteNews.com's John Henry Westen.
Talking at the January 18 "Acies Ordinata" presser in Munich (video below), Westen explained why to protest particularly against Marx:
Marx is one of Francis' nine advisors, he is the head of the German bishops, and Germany is "influential in pushing money to the Vatican" to cover their agenda.
The talks at the presser are published on Gloria.tv in Englisch, German and Italian.
