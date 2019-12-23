Francis’ Abu Dhabi Cardinal Calls Church's Absolutism “Not Defensible”

“The absolutism of a religious institution is not reasonably defensible,” the Curia Cardinal Miguel Ayuso Guixot, 67, believes.
Ayuso is the President of the Vatican's Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue and father of the Abu Dhabi heresy.
He gushed in front of the European People’s Party’s annual meeting at a Maronite monastery near Brussels (December 12, La-Croix.com) that the Abu Dhabi heresy “will heal the evils that plague the world.”
He confirmed that his Abu Dhabi Declaration called for “legitimising religious pluralism.”
Even the Council Church taught that she is the one true Church and one true religion (e.g. Dignitatis Humanae, 1), while the Francis Church officially sees itself as a false religion among other false religions.
Picture: Miguel Ayuso Guixot
