Germany’s Most "Conservative" Cardinal Questions Celibacy

Faith is essential, not who proclaims it, whether this is a man or a woman, a celibate or a married priest, said "conservative" Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki.
Talking to Bild.de (December 23), Woelki claimed that celibacy can be "discussed," but has to be decided for the Church worldwide.
Asked if the Pope has the final say, Woelki replied, “Christ has the last word. But in case of doubt, it is the Pope who pronounces it.”
Referring to the German Synodal Way Woelki explained that the Catholic Faith is not dependent on majorities, “I cannot vote on whether or not Christ became a man at Christmas.”
Picture: Rainer Maria Woelki, © Raimond Spekking, CC BY-SA, #newsOfoqbuetpy
