Again And Again: Francis Omitted Sign Of The Cross Twice In 24 Hours

Francis applied his infamous blessing without blessing – which omits the sign of the cross - again at the conclusion of his November 29 visit to the Roman branch of the Catholic relief organisation Caritas.
Caritas is called Catholic Relieve Services and Catholic Charities in the United States.
At the end of the event Francis said that “the Lord may bless all of you, all of you, that God may bless all of you” (video below).
He performed a similar blessing without blessing the next day, at a November 30 audience with children.
Edward Pentin explained on Twitter that Francis does this (see also here), because there were "members of other religions or no religion" in the audience.
This explanation cannot be true as this is the case in almost any event where Francis appears.
