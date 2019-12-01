Hypocritical Francis: “Do Not Confuse the Faithful,” “Theology Needs to Kneel”

Theologians should discuss within the academy but “not confuse the faithful,” Francis told the International Theological Commission on November 29.
He explained that disputed questions "could confuse" the faithful and "cause them to lose their Faith.”
Francis added that good theology depends on a theologian’s spiritual life, “Theology is born and grows on one’s knees.”
Both of Francis’ statements are patently hypocritical. He himself sows confusion all the time, for instance by claiming that God wills false religions, by doubting Christ's divinity, and by justifying adultery.
While asking others to kneel, he never does so neither in Mass nor in front of the Blessed Sacrament.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-SA, #newsCpgwclzpxk
