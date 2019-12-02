Francis - Not the Church - Is „In Profound Communion Of Faith” With Greek-Orthodox

Francis is “in profound communion of faith and charity” with the “Church of Constantinople,” he wrote in a November 30 message to Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew.
He assures Bartholomew of an "unwavering intention of the Catholic Church, as well as my own" to re-establish "full communion among the Christians of the East and the West."
However, in 2018, Bartholomew destroyed communion among the eastern churches by recognising a schismatic group in the Ukraine and alienating the Russian Church that constitutes 50% of the Orthodox.
The Orthodox are subservient to the State, deny purgatory, the indissolubility of marriage, and the Pope's primacy, tolerate contraception and a married clergy, and do not kneel in front of the Blessed Sacrament. There is indeed a "profound communion of faith" with Francis, but not with the Catholic Church.
The Constantinople Patriarchate has been profoundly influenced by Masonry.
#newsKyjxtjjyui
Clicks74
- Report
Social networks