Former Seminarian Resurrects Dying Baby With Baptism

Volunteer firefighters were called on October 24 to a dying one-month-old girl in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, the child of an only 13 years old beggar.Among the rescuers was the former seminarian Jorge Corvalan. He told Aleteia.org that the baby almost didn't show any signs of life. On the way to the trauma center, the firemen tried in vain to resuscitate her.At the hospital, Corvalan asked for water to baptise the dying child. Immediately after being baptised, the girl began to recover.The Facebook.com page of the city’s firemen (pictured) said, “The baby miraculously and incredibly reacted before our eyes.”