Vienna: Viganò Condemns “Sinister” Homoerotic Cathedral Concert, Gloria.tv Covers Expiation For It

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò denounced a homosex concert in Vienna Cathedral.

The event was initiated, opened and closed by Cardinal Christoph Schönborn who has a history of homosexual entanglement.

In a message to Pachamama Dunker Alexander Tschugguel, 26, Viganò wrote that this was “another homoerotic and blasphemous provocation.”

For Viganò, the event represents “the sinister vision of a Church that seems to want to rebuild itself against the Faith and against the truth of the human person.”

Viganò wrote to Tschugguel because he organised a rosary outside the Cathedral.

Gloria.tv covered the prayer exclusively:

Pictures’ album

Tschugguel’s speech

Report including statements in German

Scenes from the Prayer.

Susi 47
if this comesto f1's ears...oh oh
  • Report
DEFENSA DE LA FE
WE ALL CONDEMN IT ONLY BERGOGLIO AND BERGOGLIANS DONOT.
THANKS ARCHBISHOP VIGANO GOD BLESS YOU!!!
  • Report
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
