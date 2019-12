Vienna: Viganò Condemns “Sinister” Homoerotic Cathedral Concert, Gloria.tv Covers Expiation For It

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò denounced a homosex concert in Vienna Cathedral.The event was initiated, opened and closed by Cardinal Christoph Schönborn who has a history of homosexual entanglement.In a message to Pachamama Dunker Alexander Tschugguel, 26, Viganò wrote that this was “another homoerotic and blasphemous provocation.”For Viganò, the event represents “the sinister vision of a Church that seems to want to rebuild itself against the Faith and against the truth of the human person.”Viganò wrote to Tschugguel because he organised a rosary outside the Cathedral.Gloria.tv covered the prayer exclusively: