Vienna: Viganò Condemns “Sinister” Homoerotic Cathedral Concert, Gloria.tv Covers Expiation For It

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò denounced a homosex concert in Vienna Cathedral.
The event was initiated, opened and closed by Cardinal Christoph Schönborn who has a history of homosexual entanglement.
In a message to Pachamama Dunker Alexander Tschugguel, 26, Viganò wrote that this was “another homoerotic and blasphemous provocation.”
For Viganò, the event represents “the sinister vision of a Church that seems to want to rebuild itself against the Faith and against the truth of the human person.”
Viganò wrote to Tschugguel because he organised a rosary outside the Cathedral.
Gloria.tv covered the prayer exclusively:
Pictures’ album
Tschugguel’s speech
Report including statements in German
Scenes from the Prayer.
WE ALL CONDEMN IT ONLY BERGOGLIO AND BERGOGLIANS DONOT.
THANKS ARCHBISHOP VIGANO GOD BLESS YOU!!!
THANKS ARCHBISHOP VIGANO GOD BLESS YOU!!!