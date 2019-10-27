Clicks658
Idol Veneration On October 26 In Santa Maria in Traspontina
“Pachamama” was surrounded by candels in the middle of Santa Maria in Traspontina, near the Vatican on October 26. Pews were turned around for those venerating the idol.
There has not been a new statue in St Peter's Square for approx. 400 yrs until recently when Pope Francis unveiled a statue of immigrants. If he really cared for the most vulnerable in society, he would of installed a statue of an unborn child sucking his thumb before being slaughtered in the womb, but of course this would be at odds with the New World Agenda and as for "Pachamama" this should …More
What are these photos, I wonder...
So clueless. Don't they know what they are doing?