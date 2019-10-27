Idol Veneration On October 26 In Santa Maria in Traspontina

There has not been a new statue in St Peter's Square for approx. 400 yrs until recently when Pope Francis unveiled a statue of immigrants. If he really cared for the most vulnerable in society, he would of installed a statue of an unborn child sucking his thumb before being slaughtered in the womb, but of course this would be at odds with the New World Agenda and as for "Pachamama" this should … More

There has not been a new statue in St Peter's Square for approx. 400 yrs until recently when Pope Francis unveiled a statue of immigrants. If he really cared for the most vulnerable in society, he would of installed a statue of an unborn child sucking his thumb before being slaughtered in the womb, but of course this would be at odds with the New World Agenda and as for "Pachamama" this should have been instead a pregnant woman with a sign saying the Child in the womb should be as protected as the mother herself, another missed opportunity!