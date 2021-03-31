Burke: “It Looks Like We Are In The End Times”

Francis' Anti-Mass-Decree is an “expression of loss of faith in the Holy Eucharist,” Cardinal Raymond Burke told CatholicAction.org recently.For Burke, the many priests celebrating at the various altars of St Peter’s basilica every morning was edifying, “One has to understand that the offering of the Holy Mass by the priest in concelebration is in a certain way diminished.”Imposing concelebration as a general rule means “that the many graces that are obtained by each priest are lost.”Regarding the end times, Burke explained that Our Lord forbids speculating about them because only the Father knows the date. However, in the face of the "tremendous evils" which are entering the life of the Church Burke exclaims, “It looks like we are in those times.”Simultaneously, he warns of private revelations observing that during his lifetime the End Times has been seen more than once, for instance in the year 2000, “That is not healthy.”