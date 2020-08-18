For One Hundred Years: Dominicans Tolerate Homosexual Members

The English Dominicans have been dealing with gay members “with relative openness since the 1920s.”
The lapsed British Dominican and homosexual, James Alison, 60, who received encouragement from Francis, writes this on ChristianCentury.org (August 13).
According to Alison, homosexual Dominicans acquired “a certain notoriety in the mid-1970s” and continued throughout the "35 years of [alleged] backlash" that began with John Paul II.
Alison calls pro-gay Father Timothy Radcliffe who was Master of the Order from 1992 to 2001, his “friend” and “a rare beacon of [homosexual] light in dark times” and also “in Francis’s far less fraught pontificate.”
Alison’s article confirms decades-old rumours about a homosexual problem in the Dominican Order including the bishops who have issued from it.
