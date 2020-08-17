Clicks80
en.news
1

Cardinal Loves to Get Rid of Mass

Pro-gay Wellington Cardinal John Dew, New Zealand, suspended Mass and confessions until August 26 because of the coronavirus.

The government did NOT mandate church closures in this area.

On August 12, the six New Zealand bishops decided to remove holy water from the fonts and to deliver Communion is only given into the hand. Now it is no longer distributed at all.

#newsCdkmolrrft

  • Report

  • Social networks

Ultraviolet
  • Report
Once again, there's a direct parallel between leftist ideology and using COVID as a pretext for advancing it..
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up