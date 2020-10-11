The Snitch Is Back in the Vatican

Monsignore Alberto Perlasca, the former right hand of Cardinal Becciu, is again in Casa Santa Marta, writes Agi.it (October 10).
According to Vatican leaks, Perlasca’s revelations brought down Cardinal Becciu. After Francis fired him in July, Perlasca had to return to his home diocese Como, Italy.
Perlasca was for years a central figure in the financial management in the first section of the Vatican Secretariat of State. He is among the suspects in the current investigation.
