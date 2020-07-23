Switzerland: Paid Women "Preside Eucharist"

In German speaking areas - where State money makes the Church rich - it's not uncommon that paid women stage "Sunday Masses."One of many examples is the baroque St Michael chapel in Rigi Kaltbad on the very touristic mount Rigi, Switzerland. The chapel belongs to Weggis parish, Basel Diocese.Last Sunday, it was Anita Wagner’s turn (Video below). Dressed in full liturgical attire, she performed in the Novus Ordo at the altar table but omitted - for whatever reason - the words of consecration.LaNuovaBq.it (July 22) published a video of the incident. It shows the "preface," the Sanctus and the beginning of the "eucharistic prayer."The Weggis parish newsletter doesn't distinguish between a "service" presided by a priest or by a layperson.