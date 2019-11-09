Clicks151
Destruction of Parish of the Assumption in Santiago de Chile
Earlier today, protestors entered the Church of the Ascension, in downtown Santiago, taking paintings and and pews, to set up barricades, reportedly in an attempt to burn down the nearby University Pedro de Valdivia.
