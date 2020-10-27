Archbishop Viganò Addresses the Catholic Identity Conference 2020 (Francis & the New World Order)

Archbishop Viganò makes his first on-camera appearance in two years, addressing the crisis in the Catholic Church and specifically the connection between Vatican II and the revolution of Pope … More

Archbishop Viganò makes his first on-camera appearance in two years, addressing the crisis in the Catholic Church and specifically the connection between Vatican II and the revolution of Pope Francis. Emceed by Michael Matt, and including talks by Steve Bannon, Bishop Athanasius Schneider and Steven Mosher, this conference was a huge success! All of the CIC talks are available to order via video on demand at RemnantNewspaper.com: remnantnewspaper.com/…nference-2020-on-demand-videos