Adoption Agencies: Cardinal Dolan Stands Up Against Bullying of Church in Democratic Philadelphia

Our charitable work seemingly never escapes the ageless adage that "no good deed goes unpunished," New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan wrote on USAToday.com (November 4).He refers to a November 4 Supreme Court hearing in the case of the city of Philadelphia that wants to cut ties with the Church’s foster care agency because it refuses to hand over children to homosexuals.Dolan stresses that in Philadelphia the Church has been helping children in loving homes for over 200 years,“Since this nation’s very beginnings, the Church has gone to meet the needy, only to be met with opposition from those who disagree with its beliefs,” Dolan writes, “Such needless opposition is as on trend today.”The other side claims that Church agencies lose all religious liberty protections when they partner with the (secular) government to serve those in need - but this can evidently not be true.Dolan accuses the discrimination performed by Philadelphia officials “who target our ministries because they disagree with what the Church believes.”He replies to them, “Our nation has slowly but surely rooted out such bigotry. It should finish the job.”